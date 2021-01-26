ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas - Another East Texas school district is taking a hit from COVID-19. Elysian Fields ISD closed Monday morning and will remain closed until Feb. 2 due to the coronavirus.
Teachers and staff will continue to report to work and will switch over to virtual learning starting Tuesday.
All after-school tutoring is also canceled until Feb. 2.
Administrators say this temporary closure is being done out of an abundance of caution due to recent positive COVID-19 test results in the district.