SHREVEPORT, La - Sunday mornings are usually a time for many families to visit their church and fellowship with others. Today wasn't your ordinary Sunday for churches in Louisiana.
On Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that immediately halted gatherings of more than 250 people until Monday, April 13. That meant many churches were left looking for ways to minister to congregations. While some of the smaller churches still met, many larger churches elected to stream services online.