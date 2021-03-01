SHREVEPORT, La. -- Since vaccines became available to fight COVID-19, there has been vaccine hesitancy for certain groups of people. Among them are pregnant women.
Dr. Sami Bahna, professor of medicine and pediatrics and chief of allergy and immunology at LSU Health Shreveport, said pregnant women should weigh the risk of getting the vaccine against the danger of catching COVID-19. The virus, he said, is more dangerous because of its unpredictability. Some pregnant women who have caught COVID-19 have had serious issues.
“Some women had miscarriages, and some had premature delivery. And for a few of them, the newborn got the infection,” said Bahna.
Bahna said a pregnant woman who gets the vaccine will pass the COVID-fighting antibodies to her newborn.
“The neutralizing antibodies cross generously and selectively across the placenta. So, the baby would be born with a very good level, even slightly higher than the level in the maternal circulation,” said Bahna.
Bahna also said the vaccine does not pose a threat to babies through a mother’s breast milk. A baby can get antibodies through the milk, but they would only affect the digestive tract.
Any woman who is pregnant and considering whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine should discuss any concerns with her healthcare provider, Bahna said.