SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pfizer has applied for an emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna is expected to apply for the authorization before the end of November. If both are approved, this means close to 40 million vaccines could be available for distribution before the end of 2020.
So, how do you manufacture 40 million doses of a vaccine?
According to Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious disease and pediatrics and lead investigator in the LSU Health Shreveport Pfizer vaccine study, the type of vaccine determines production.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA – or mRNA – vaccines, which means they are made from chemicals rather than biologically grown.
“This mRNA vaccine is really just a chemistry-produced vaccine as it were. And so that's a lot easier and less challenging than a biologically produced vaccine," said Vanchiere. “Think about growing a germ and then purifying a piece of that germ. It’s a lot different than just synthesizing a chemical structure of messenger RNA in a tube.”
Creating these chemical structures is a precise, tightly controlled process.
“It's done in very large facilities that handle large, large volumes of chemicals. And, and they're certain chemical reactions, you know, one at a time adding links to the chain kind of thing,” said Vanchiere. “So, it's a it's a very involved process, but it is also very tightly controlled, so that what you want to get is exactly what you do get out of it.”
Once the vaccines are produced, the federal government will allocate them to each state for distribution.