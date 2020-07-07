SHREVEPORT, La. - Airborne transmission is a significant factor in the spread of COVID-19, according to health experts cited by the New York Times.
Crowded places with poor ventilation are problematic and wearing a face mask may be needed indoors even when there is social distancing, those experts said.
Early on in the pandemic, it was believed that the novel coronavirus particles were too large to travel beyond six feet. But there’s now information that suggests that some of the viral particles are smaller and can travel farther airborne.
Reopening the economy has brought a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients, and critical care specialist Dr. Cuthbert Simpkins said a failure to bring the pandemic under control can have long-term consequences.
"We have to do things that we know we should do. That's the only way in our economy is going to get started. We will stop and start and stop and start and it will hurt us permanently if we don't do what we should do," said Simpkins.
He also said COVID-19 is not the flu and should be taken seriously.
"We shouldn't pin our hopes on a vaccine. The quickest vaccine was Ebola and that took six years. And we may never see one. We don’t have a vaccine for HIV yet,” said Simpkins.
Pets may be another way the virus is being spread. Research now shows that humans can infect their pets and the pets can also spread the virus the same way humans spread it, by coughing or sneezing.
"We have to treat the pets like other members of the family. If someone has COVID and they're being observed at home, they have to separate from that individual. You don't want to take your pets in a crowd, you don't want pets around people or other animals," said Simpkins.
If you do suspect you’ve passed the virus to your pet, Simpkins said you should take it to a veterinarian as soon as possible.