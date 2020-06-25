Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he's "feeling good" a week after reports surfaced that he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn't too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal," Elliott said in a Twitch chat with Scooter Magruder. "I still can't work out. I've got to wait until … I could've went and gotten re-tested this week. I just decided it won't hurt just to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up. But I feel good."
NFL Media was the first to report last week, through confirmation from Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux, that the star running back had contracted the virus but was feeling good.
Elliott is entering his fifth season with the Cowboys, fresh off a third career Pro Bowl appearance in which he rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.