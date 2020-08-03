Monday was the day many of our local athletes have been waiting for. Fall camp has officially started for teams in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas.
In the Lone Star State, it was 1A-4A schools hitting the practice field, with those programs cleared to begin normal schedules for the 2020 season. The Carthage Bulldogs are in that group and have their sights set on title number eight.
Head coach Scott Surratt and company remain in 4A but drop down to Division II with state champion Pleasant Grove. That sets up an exciting prospect for those teams to meet not only in the regular season, but the playoffs as well.
Before they can get that far, Surratt says it's great to begin day one of practice with so much unknown surround the sport, "We were very shocked that they (the UIL) split it. We thought that we may start on time. We had no inclination that they may split 6A, 5A from 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, but we're excited, man. I may be more excited to get out here today with this long layoff than ever, but we're excited to get to defend our championship."
After a summer of uncertainty on if this day would come, the Jefferson Bulldogs are also taking advantage of the first day of practice.
Bulldog junior quarterback Josh Thomas says his main concern has been with the seniors, "I was just nervous because I really want to play with this senior class. I really want to play with this team because everybody's been doubting us lately and I just want to prove them wrong."
Head coach Antwain Jimmerson says he lost sleep in anticipation of the team's first practice, "Yeah I've been excited for long time and even more excited this morning. I think I've been up since about 3 o'clock this morning just excited to see all the kids."
Contact is unavoidable in football and the Bulldogs are taking measures right now to wear masks, but Jimmerson says they have more plans to protect their students later in the summer, "I know for every one in our programs from 7th grade on up, we've ordered protective shields for them. So we're going to have a shield that will attach to the top of their face mask and the lower part. So we just thank our superintendent Rob Barnwell. He's ordering about 160 of those protective shields for our program so we're excited about that."
For Thomas, his hopes for the 2020 season are simple, "Just pray to God that I don't get sick because I just want to have fun this year."
With the season scheduled to start on time in late August, the Bulldogs will prepare like it's any other season, but of course with some modifications.