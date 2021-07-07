SHREVEPORT, La. -- Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Louisiana and that's likely due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, health experts said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant has now become the dominant strain in the U.S., and has been detected in all 50 states.
“We know that the number of cases of the Delta variant is increasing. And likely what explains our uptick and positivity in our area is particularly that Delta variant,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health Shreveport infectious disease specialist. “Because if you remember, the original Alpha variant from the UK— we called it the UK variant, now it’s called the Alpha variant— that one was about 50% more transmissible compared to the original virus. So, this Delta variant is another 50% more transmissible than the Alpha variant.”
Vanchiere said there is good news for those who are fully vaccinated. Even though the Delta variant is fast moving, the vaccine is highly effective against severe consequences of COVID.
“In some states the Delta variant has become the dominant strain already. So it is moving pretty quickly. Vaccine protection against the variants is still very good. There was a report out of Israel today that said that particularly the Pfizer vaccine still provided about 65% protection from infection alone against a Delta variant and 96-97% protection against hospitalization and severe disease,” he said.
Vanchiere said Arkansas has been identified as one of five states with the highest proportion of the Delta variant. He also stressed that the only way to stop the emergence of variants is by stopping the spread of COVID-19 through vaccinations.