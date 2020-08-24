SHREVEPORT, La -- President Donald Trump announced Sunday that convalescent blood plasma has been approved by the FDA as an emergency use treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Trump is calling the move a breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus, but some health experts say the therapeutic needs more study.
As KTBS reported back in April, LSU Health Sciences Center was one of the first hospitals in the nation to use convalescent plasma therapy. LSU Health has participated in the Mayo Clinic emergency use authorization study since late March.
Convalescent plasma is donated by people who have recovered from the coronavirus and have produced antibodies in their blood.
Dr. Ricky Bass, the principal investigator on the LSU Health study, says he feels very optimistic about convalescent plasma being authorized for use, because it will make it more widely available to patients in need.
“The data coming from the Mayo Clinic study -- it’s been given to 70-thousand people and the safety data is excellent,” said Bass. “So, I’m very happy as a treating physician to give it to patients.”
He added that due to the nationwide FDA approval, widespread use means more donors are needed.
“I think it’s a good thing that we’re expanding access to it,” Bass said. “It is an incremental treatment and just one of the things in our arsenal to treat patients," said Bass. "And so, because there is going to be an increased need based on this, I would encourage anybody that has tested positive to consider donating convalescent plasma so that patients who need it can have access to it.”
If you have recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate convalescent plasma, contact your physician to make sure you’re a candidate, and then visit LifeShare Blood Center, which has partnered with LSU Health for the treatment.