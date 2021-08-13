SHREVEPORT, La. -- Late Thursday night, the Food and Drug Administration approved a third Pfizer or Moderna booster shot for people with compromised immune systems.
The approval allows immunocompromised people who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get a third shot at least 28 days after their second dose. The FDA approval did not include the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine trials at LSU Health Shreveport, said people with compromised immune systems do not respond as well as others to the first two doses.
“We have folks locally who are immune compromised. And when we measure their antibody titers, they don't respond well, or as well, as folks with an intact immune system,” he said. “And so, it is common among immune compromised patients, for other vaccines, that we need more than two doses to get effective protection. And so that's the high priority because those are vulnerable folks.”
The approval process is the same with all vaccines. The FDA approval for the booster now goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for clinical approval. The high-risk group approved for the third shot is estimated to be around 3% of the U.S. adult population.
“A very wide range of immune compromised conditions, anywhere from kidney transplants to chemotherapy, autoimmune diseases, even diabetes and other things,” Vanchiere said. “So, they will lay out the information they have about specific immune compromised conditions. And then that information will go to the CDC for their advisory group on immunization practices, the ACIP, to review and then make the clinical recommendation for boosters.”
The CDC advisory panel is set to meet Friday. Vanchiere thinks boosters would be ready to go into arms within a week of the final approval.
Vanchiere stresses that people with healthy immune systems do not yet need booster shots after their second dose. He says trials show their antibody levels continue to stay high enough to fight infection.