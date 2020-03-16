BOSSIER CITY, La. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, all Bossier Parish schools and centers are now closed until at least April 13, but school leaders offer updates on other aspects of the district.
Teachers will be working remotely, yet available and responsive via email during established work hours should families have questions. Their remote office schedules will be posted on school websites, which are being updated with that information this week.
Bossier Schools will be offering supplemental learning options in two formats: online and in print. This material is to support and reinforce content previously taught to the child. While this will not take the place of regular classroom instruction, students and families are encouraged to utilize these resources to supplement learning at home.
No new learning standards will be taught, with the exception of Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses. Those students in AP and DE courses will be contacted by their teacher with further instructions.
Students can access those supplemental online resources beginning March 23 by using their bossierstudents.org student account. Students without technology at home can check out a device at their school or pick up printed materials by contacting their principal and scheduling an appointment for March 23 or March 24.
Families needing to retrieve personal belongings, medication, band instruments and other items can do so during these same dates. Parents can visit their child’s school website for contact information to schedule an appointment.
The following are highlights of other information provided by the district:
- Report cards can be viewed on Illuminate. Those not registered for Illuminate should contact their child’s school principal for a hard copy.
- The state has canceled the March 17 ACT test until further notice.
- The College Board has canceled the SAT until further notice.
- LEAP 2025 assessment dates are to be announced at a later time.
- The graduation date for high school seniors cannot be confirmed at this time until the state gives districts further direction.
- Bossier Schools is not currently enrolling new students.
- All school events are canceled until further notice.
Grab-and-Go breakfasts and lunches for students will remain available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday until April 9. The list of feeding sites follows and can be found at bit.ly/2w7bYSA
● Benton Elementary
● Bossier Elementary
● Bossier High School
● Central Park Elementary
● Elm Grove Elementary
● Elm Grove Middle
● Haughton Elementary
● R.V. Kerr Elementary
● Meadowview Elementary
● Plain Dealing High School
● Plantation Park Elementary
● T.O. Rusheon Middle
● T. L. Rodes Elementary
● Waller Elementary