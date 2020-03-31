MINDEN, La. - Fibrebond has reported its first confirmed employee-related COVID-19 case after a worker’s virus test came back positive late Monday.
Graham Walker, president and CEO of the manufacturing company which employs more than 700 workers, announced the news Monday in a video update addressed to Fibrebond employees.
“I want to give employees an update related to a positive COVID-19 test here at Fibrebond,” said Walker.
Citing privacy laws, Walker did not identify the infected person by name, instead identified the individual as an administrative employee, who worked at the company’s annex.
“The employee was last on site on the 26th last Thursday. They had a fever at the gate. With all the thermal scanning that we’re doing, they were then turned around and went to seek medical help,” said Walker.
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, individuals seeking to enter Fibrebond’s facility must have their temperature checked. Additionally, only certain gates are now open, and open air tents have been brought in to relieve workers from confined spaces.
As of Monday, the infected employee has been more than 24 hours fever free, according to Walker.
He says that while he can’t release the employee’s identity, he is asking for continued prayers for both the employee and anyone else who may be affected.
At least a dozen other employees may have been exposed.
“We have identified 12 people that this employee had contact with. Those 12 will then have to determine whether that was close contact and then go through the risk assessment from there,” Walker said in the video message.
Walker is hoping to have the 12 employees tested as early as Tuesday morning. However, he said he has been told it will take 48 hours to process the results of those tests.
“We will continue with all of the preventative measures that we’ve put in place here in Minden, but it really is only good as everyone’s participation in that," he said.
For the last two weeks Walker says Fibrebond has been amping up various preventative measures and preparing its response for just this event.
“So we are following the employee response protocol that was put out last week,” said Walker.
Red River Sanitors was slated to conduct a thorough cleaning at Fibrebond and to fumigate the area where the infected individual works Monday evening. Due to the sanitization process, the company canceled Monday's night shift at the annex.
Some time Tuesday, Fibrebond is expected to provide an update on its operational status for the entire site, including the annex.
Alongside, medical facilities, airports, grocery stores and office buildings, Louisiana factories and manufacturing facilities are exempt from the governor's executive order limiting the number of people who can gather because of the coronavirus pandemic.