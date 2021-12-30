SHREVEPORT, La. - The omicron variant of the coronavirus now accounts for most of all new infections in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Robert R. Redfield, former Director of the CDC and Senior Medical Advisor at AM LLC, a public health firm working with K-12 schools, and federal, state, and local health departments, joined KTBS 3 News Midday on Thursday to shed some light on this latest COVID surge and how it is impacting our children.