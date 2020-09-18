NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are hosting several COVID-19 testing sites across Natchitoches parish.
The tests are free to the public. Those wanting to be tested should be 18 years old or older and must be able to present a valid ID.
Dates and locations are as followed.
- Monday, Robeline Town Park, 122 Depot Street in Robeline.
- Wednesday, Ben Johnson Auditorium, 400 MLK Drive in Natchitoches.
- Friday, Kingdom Life Church, 3089 Highway 71 in Campti.
- Sept. 29, Village of Powhatan, 291 N. Railroad Street in Natchitoches.
- Oct. 1, Village of Goldonna Town Hall, 3159 Main Street in Goldonna.
- Oct. 5, Village of Clarence, 6004 Highway 71 in Clarence.
- Oct. 7, Ben Johnson Auditorium 400 MLK Drive in Natchitoches.
- Oct. 9, Village of Provencal Fire Station, 1933 Highway 117 in Provencal.
- Oct. 13, Parish Government Parking Lot, 200 Church Street in Natchitoches.
- Oct. 15, Village of Natchez Town Hall, 181 Main Street in Natchez.
- Oct. 16, Cloutierville Elementary Junior High School, 155 Schoolhouse Road in Cloutierville.
All testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.