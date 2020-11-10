SHREVEPORT, La. - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the One Hundred Men of Shreveport is going the extra mile to offer free COVID-19 testing.
Every Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave.
Every Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave.
Nov. 14, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Old Union Baptist Church, 600 Butler, Bossier City
Nov. 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Integrity Family Medical Center, 1800 Buckner
You must pre-register for a test by calling 318-402-4942. You must also be at least 16 years old with a valid ID unless accompanied by a guardian.
These testing events are sponsored by LSU H.S., Beaird Foundation, Caddo Parish Commission, Galilee Baptist Church, Community Foundation of Shreveport and Integrity Family Medicine.