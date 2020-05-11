SHREVEPORT, La. - The One Hundred Men of Shreveport will host COVID-19 screenings.
Here's the schedule:
- Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hattie Perry Park, 4300 Ledbetter Street.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road.
- May 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Avenue.
To register for testing, call 318-402-4942 and must be at least 16-years-old with a valid ID. This will be a mobile collection site. However, walk-ins are also welcome.
The testing sites are sponsored by LSU Health, Caddo Parish Commission, SPAR, Integrity Family Medical Clinic, National Guard and One Hundred Men of Shreveport