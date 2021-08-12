SHREVEPORT, La. -- Free COVID testing is available to Louisiana schools, and students and staff who participate will earn money with each test.
The Louisiana Department of Health, through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is offering the testing in public and private schools. LSU Health Shreveport was awarded one of three contracts in the state to do the testing in public health regions 5-8, which includes the Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria and Lake Charles regions.
The testing is voluntary, not mandatory, and schools must opt-in to participate. Children must have parental consent to be tested.
All Caddo parish schools are participating in the program. Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree said he thinks the testing will help to keep kids on campuses five days a week by creating a safer environment.
“From a mitigation perspective, we want to make sure that we are aware of the virus, or are as aware as we possibly can be of the presence of virus in our campuses, so that we can make the necessary quarantine opportunities available,” he said. “So by us offering this voluntary testing opportunity, it does give families, as well as our staff, an opportunity to be tested so that we can limit the presence of the COVID-19 virus on our campuses.”
Dr. John Vanchiere, director of COVID-19 testing and vaccine outreach for LSU Health Shreveport, agrees.
“We know that 25% of new infections are in kids," he said. "And the mitigation measures that we're using in the schools keep kids in the school safe. We know that kids last year did very well, in the state of Louisiana, and we did not have school-based outbreaks. We had a few school kids who got infected with COVID. But that was from activities outside the school. And so keeping kids safe and in school where they can learn best is the real goal for all of this."
The testing will occur weekly in participating K-12 schools by LSU Health professionals.
Vanchiere said kids will not have to endure the long swab that some now refer to as the “brain swab.”
“This will use a nose swab, but just right in the front of the nose. And so we've been very candid about, you know, if a child can pick their nose, they can swab their nose,” said Vanchiere. “And it's not a whole lot different. The swab is smaller than their finger anyway. And we actually have the goal that we're going to teach most of these kids to actually do their own swab.”
Goree said the process will be simple, and will not interfere with learning.
“They'll make that simple swab, stick in an envelope and drop it into the container and that will go out to be processed," he said. "From a logistical perspective, I think it's important to note with families that every effort will be made — in fact, I will pretty much assure you that this won't be done during those high need instructional opportunities, like your math and your reading and your language arts classes. But it will be at a time where minimal interruption will be done to the educational process."
In addition to the testing creating a safer environment, kids and staff who participate will get paid for every COVID test. A debit card will be given to each person tested, with $25 for the first test and $10 for each test thereafter being added to the card.
Goree and Vanchiere said all of this is being done to create a safe school environment for all kids and staff.
“Testing in schools is an added level of protection for our kids because it allows us to identify kids who have COVID in the school before there's an outbreak, before we have to quarantine classrooms and close schools, potentially, because of widespread COVID activity in a particular school,” said Vanchiere. “And that really will help keep our kids in school and safely in school.”
“Our goal is to ensure that at the end of the day, we can say as a system, we took every precaution, whether we agree with them or don't agree with them, we took every precaution to create a safe environment. So children could go to school, five days a week— no hybrid — five days a week in person, and learn and socialize and start to close some of the gaps from a social and emotional as well as an academic perspective that this last 18 months may have created,” agreed Goree.
So far, 84 schools have signed up for the testing. Any school administrators who would like to take part in this free testing program, can visit www.LSUHSC.edu for more information.