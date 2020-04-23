SHREVEPORT, La. - Free face masks are available for people living in Caddo, Bossier, Webster and DeSoto parishes.
Caddo Parish and the city of Shreveport will hand out 116,000 masks. They are part of the more than 2 million masks the Hanes clothing company sent to Louisiana.
In Shreveport the locations will be at the following parks and locations:
- Bill Cockrell, 4109 Pines Road
- Airport, 6500 Kennedy Drive
- Sunset Acres, 6700 Quillen Blvd.
- Southern Hills, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- AB Palmer, 547 E. 79th Street
- David Raines, 2920 Grove Lane
- Bilberry, 1902 Alabama Ave.
- Valencia, 1800 Viking Drive
- AC Steere, 4009 Youree Drive
- LSU-Shreveport, One University Place
In the other parts of the parish residents can pick up the masks at the following locations:
- North Blanchard Compactor, 7340 LA Hwy 1, Blanchard
- Keithville Compactor, 5159 Keithville-Springridge Road, Keithville
- Mayo Road Compactor, 124 Mayo Road, Shreveport
- Westpark Compactor, 7294 West Park, Shreveport
Bossier Homeland Security is handing them out at the three Sheriff's Substations throughout the parish from 8 a.m. until noon. You can also get masks at the Criminal Operations drive-thru from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Webster Parish continues its mask giveaway on Thursday for people 50 and over. Be sure to bring a photo ID with your address on it. Starting Friday, they'll be available to everyone. You can pick them up at Minden Medical Center, Springhill Medical Center and Webster Fire District 3.
DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies and staff will hand out face masks Thursday and Friday at four drive-thru locations around the parish.
Thursday
• Logansport High School: 8:30 to 10:00 a.m.
Friday
• Mansfield High School: 9 to 11 a.m.
• Pelican Library: 1 to 3 p.m.
The masks can be washed and reused. Only one will be given per person.