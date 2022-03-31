SHREVEPORT, La. — It's been two years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
A pandemic is defined as a new disease that affects the global population. Once vaccines were available, epidemiologists hoped COVID-19 would be eradicated through herd immunity. But vaccine rates did not hit the necessary target, and the virus continued to spread.
So now, health experts say COVID-19 will never go away. And at some point, the pandemic will transition to an endemic.
That means it will always be present, with predictable spread that allows health care professionals to prepare for and treat it. The flu is an example of an endemic virus.
So, are we there yet?
“Unlike the other SARS, the one that was eradicated, this is not going to be eradicated. It's going to be within the human population. You know, our grandkids will probably see this virus,” said Andrew Yurochko, executive director for the Center of Emerging Viral Threats at LSU Health Shreveport. “So, whether this will take decades or whether by next year it'll just be an annoyance, or whether it will still be of concern is still up in the air.”
We are not there yet.
In order to be an endemic, people could be affected by the virus without overwhelming hospital systems, and the disease would need to have a predictable pattern. In some places in the world, hospitals are still overwhelmed. And new variants remain unpredictable.