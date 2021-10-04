ALEXANDRIA, La. - Crystal Mitchell is a nurse and the ER administrative director for Christus St. Frances Cabrini in Alexandria. Prior to moving back to her home state of Louisiana, she led the emergency response team who cared for the first wave of COVID positive individuals evacuated from Wuhan by the U.S. Embassy when flights were landing in Anchorage, Alaska.
A few months later, tragedy struck when she caught the virus herself. Now, she is passionate about the importance of vaccination.
Mitchell was pregnant when she moved back to Alexandria in June 2020 to take a job as a nurse and the ER administrative director at Christus St. Francis Cabrini.
“This was my fourth pregnancy, we only have one living child. Now she's now 13. And this was definitely our rainbow baby,” Mitchell said. “I had taken all the necessary precautions.”
In August, she tested positive for COVID-19. Vaccines were not yet available.
“Aug. 5, actually that night, I started having a lot of abdominal pain, so bad I couldn’t take the pain anymore,” Mitchell explained. “I was 23 weeks pregnant. I found out that I had cholelithiasis, which is gallbladder stones.”
She had routine surgery to remove her gallbladder and was released the next day.
“24 hours later, intense abdominal pain, couldn’t catch my breath," said Mitchell.
She was rushed to the ER. And went into septic shock.
“Without treatment your organs start to shut down,” Mitchell said. “And then you add COVID on this, and it makes it even more complex.”
While in COVID ICU, she went into preterm labor at 23 weeks.
“We didn’t know much about pregnancy and COVID at the time. It can cause pre-term labor," she said.
Her baby did not survive.
“I was robbed of the time with her. I don’t remember a lot, and now all I have is her ashes,” she tearfully recounts.
She was airlifted to Ochsner in New Orleans where she was alone in a COVID ICU for three months, struggling to survive.
“I wasn’t going to let this virus, this disease win,” she said. “I received over 21 surgeries.”
She finally left the hospital in November. She lost 50 pounds and had to learn to walk again. In December, she returned to the front lines of the ER, this time battling COVID-19 as a survivor.
“I knew I was here to make a difference. I needed to get back to work. We were in the middle of a pandemic. That’s what I do. I’m a healthcare provider,” she said.
A year later, Mitchell still battles fatigue. And she is passionate about people taking precautions and getting the vaccine -- especially pregnant women.
“I didn’t have the ability to have the COVID vaccine last year. And if I could’ve, 1,000 times over I would have. If it would have lessened the chance for me to get sick, or lessen the severity, I might have my child," Mitchell said.
It's imperative, she said, that people understand that the vaccine can prevent severe COVID-19 disease and pre-term labor. And she hopes her story will prevent others from being near death or losing their child to this virus.