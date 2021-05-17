SHREVEPORT, La. -- Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened pandemic guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated. At most places, except where required by law or at certain businesses, and places like hospitals and nursing facilities, people who are two weeks past their final vaccine can resume pre-pandemic behavior, which includes not wearing masks or social distancing.
But not everyone is fully vaccinated. Many still say they will not get the vaccine. So, what does that mean for the population as a whole and for families trying to stay safe from COVID-19?
People who are fully vaccinated are at a low risk of catching and spreading COVID. If they catch it, it will be like a mild flu.
“What we know is that people who were vaccinated, if they do get sick, if they catch COVID, their symptoms are generally mild, and the amount of virus in their nose is generally less,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, infectious disease and pediatrics specialist at LSU Health Shreveport. “But we have seen with particularly some of the variants that have emerged, that even those who were vaccinated, having mild symptoms can produce enough virus in their nose to transmit it to other people.”
Again, the risk is low. But if you’ve been fully vaccinated, and start feeling flu-like symptoms, then healthcare officials you should stay home or wear a mask and socially distance if you go out, to protect those around you.
What about families with some fully vaccinated members, but others, like teens, who are not? Medical experts said it is probably best for everyone to continue to follow pandemic protocols until every member of the family has had the shot and is therefore safe from a severe case of COVID.
Because while many people have caught and recovered quickly from the coronavirus, the fact is, COVID is unpredictable. People continue to die and others are still suffering long-term consequences so Vanchiere said the best way to keep yourself and others safe is to get vaccinated.
“It goes back to how comfortable are you with the prospect that if you get sick, you could have a very bad outcome? There are others who have long term neurologic complications, others with long term cardiac complications, heart complications. And so the plea is, this is a safe and effective vaccine and protecting yourself and the ones you love is the reason to get vaccinated," Vanchiere said.
For a list of places that still require fully vaccinated people to wear masks, please visit www.ktbs.com/coronavirus.