SHREVEPORT, La. -- Communities across the country are filled with lines of people waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccination. At the moment, supply is not keeping up with demand. And that means the virus continues to spread.
So far, three variants have been identified – one originating in the U.K., another from South Africa and the third from Brazil. According to Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport, all viruses mutate. But not all mutations spread.
“What happens with these viruses is they tend to mutate. And a mutation in and of itself won't create a variant,” said Ghali. “A variant requires usually multiple mutations over time to create a particular variant.”
With these variants, comes the question of how effective the vaccines are against them.
“Most of the studies have shown that the vaccine is pretty darn effective against the U.K. variant,” Ghali said. “When it comes to the Brazilian or the South African variant, the vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna, is not quite as effective. But because those Moderna and Pfizer vaccines already started out at 95% efficacy, if it dropped a few points, that's not so bad.”
Ghali said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is expected to soon be the third approved vaccine in the U.S., was also shown to be effective against the variants. But its efficacy dropped from 72% to 57% in South Africa.
Ghali said those findings will help future distribution efforts. Knowing which variants exist in a particular community can determine which vaccine will be most effective.
Regardless, Ghali said it is important that people continue to get vaccinated.
“The quicker that people get vaccinated, the less chance of any virus being around and given the opportunity to mutate,” he explained. “The longer a virus is around, the longer they're going to be able to mutate. It's a natural course in the development of the virus.”