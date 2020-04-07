AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered all Texas parks and historic sites closed as part of the state's efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.
The parks and sites will close to the public starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at the direction of the governor.
"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," said Abbott. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together."