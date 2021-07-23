BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news briefing Friday at 3 p.m. to discuss Louisiana's latest spike in coronavirus cases.
The state reported this week its third largest single-day increase in COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals have also seen an influx of coronavirus patients in recent weeks spurred by the Delta variant and Louisiana's low vaccination rate.
Louisiana has among the nation's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.
“Our staff is feeling stretched. Our staff is also as you can imagine disheartened that we are going through this not one, two, three, but four times," said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for the 40-hospital Ochsner Health system. “This time it is even harder because we know that this is largely preventable.”
KTBS 3 will air the governor's briefing on KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and KTBS 3 Now connected devices.