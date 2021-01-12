BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the next phase of Louisiana's coronavirus response during a news conference Tuesday.
Edwards will hold the briefing at 3:30 p.m. at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The governor is expected to announce the next phase in Louisiana's reopening plan. The current executive order, which Edwards described as a "modified phase 2," will expire Wednesday.
You can watch the briefing live on KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and KTBS 3 Now connected devices.