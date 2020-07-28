In his daily COVID-19 press conference, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson gave an update of the status of high school sports in the Natural State.
Hutchinson says as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, contact sports still can't happen, "At this point, the teams are allowed to do non-contact drills. They're allowed to do certain things under the guidelines. In terms of full contact sports with where are right now, we're not ready to move. Hopefully it’ll get better, but at this point the message is they can train but we’re not engaging in full-contact drills right now."
Following the Governor's comments, the Arkansas Activities Association posted it's first update since July 13th.
The AAA's statement follows:
The AAA's last statement explained intentions to start a full season on time. No update on that plan was provided.