OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and members of the Governor's Solution Task Force are holding a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Earlier in the day, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that as of Wednesday, April 15, 2,263 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus and 123 people have died.
According to health officials, an additional 15 deaths were reported Wednesday; four of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 3 and April 13.
- Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 and older age group.
- Two in Tulsa County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
- Two in Washington County, a female in the 18-35 age group and a female in the age group of 65 and older.
- Two in Wagoner County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Adair County, a female in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Texas County, a male in the 18-35 age group.
- One in Rogers County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Grady County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Caddo County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
Official said there are 26,956 total cumulative negative specimens. They also said 510 people have been hospitalized.
State health department officials also reported Tuesday, April 14, that 1,155 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. By Oklahoma health officials' definition, a recovered patient is currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days after onset/report.