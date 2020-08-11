BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Tuesday in Beaumont to provide update on COVID-19 response In Texas.
Abbott held briefings with Southeast Texas officials and provided an update on strategies to help reduce COVID-19 in the region and personal protective equipment.
"The numbers are moving in the right direction, but it is fair to say that hospital capacity by those who are positive for COVID-19 still remains too high," Gov. Abbott said.
The governor mentioned that the best way to reduce hospitalizations is to reduce the number of people who test positive before urging those applicable in the region to donate plasma.
"The only way to reduce the spread is by everyone continuing to do the best practices of wearing a mask, keeping a distance from others, staying home, if at all possible, using frequent hand sanitizing to make sure that you are reducing the spread of COVID-19," Gov. Abbott said.
The Governor was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, and Orange County Judge John Gothia.