BATON ROUGE, La. - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the state's ongoing coronavirus surge.
The governor is expected to address whether face masks or face coverings will be required in Louisiana.
At a news conference Friday, the governor said he was not mandating masks, though strongly encouraged people to wear them when gathering inside as the state deals with an out-of-control spike in new COVID cases.
The governor spent the weekend reviewing COVID data and said the weekend data review would help him determine what decision is announced later Monday.
"We're going to review data that came from the CDC [Friday]," he said, before deciding whether the state will reimpose a mask mandate.
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said Friday that more than 11 percent of all emergency rooms visits involved people with COVID symptoms. More than 40 hospitals have now asked the state for help with staffing during the latest surge.
