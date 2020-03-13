UPDATE: 1:06 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards today signed a proclamation that among other actions immediately halts any gathering of more than 250 people until April 13, closes all K-12 public schools statewide effective Monday resuming April 13 as Louisiana seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
As of mid-day Friday, Louisiana has 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
The governor will address this order at his 3 p.m. joint media briefing with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell at New Orleans City Hall, which will also be live-streamed at Facebook.com/LouisianaGov.
“We are at an inflection point now and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Edwards said.
“In a separate executive order, I will grant Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request to move our upcoming elections for April and May to June and July. The limits on gatherings of 250 people or more statewide is based on federal CDC guidance given the community spread which we are currently experiencing. These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19," he said.
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced Friday that the state emergency operations center (SEOC) has been partially activated as part of the state’s coronavirus or COVID-19 response efforts. That level of activation involves select state agencies reporting to the EOC and working together as this health emergency continues to impact the state. Those employees will be tasked with evaluating and filling requests for support from our local emergency managers and other state agencies.
“GOHSEP has helped coordinate the information flow with our local, state and federal partners for the past several weeks as the coronavirus threat has grown,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “We stand ready to support those responding to this threat as we would for any type of disaster. We always encourage the public to review your emergency game plan and check your emergency supplies. Stay informed with information from reliable sources in order to make the best decisions for you, your family and your business.”
Louisiana’s statewide 211 network is now answering calls about COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. This network is best designed and staffed to handle the large volume of calls from Louisiana residents who are concerned and who have questions about the rapidly-spreading virus.
Anyone looking for information about the COVID-19 outbreak can also dial 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.
GOHSEP has activated its public information website at www.emergency.la.gov in order to consolidate news releases and other updates.