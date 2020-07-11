BATON ROUGE, La. - The governor has called a rare Saturday afternoon news conference to discuss the state's changing plans to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The news conference comes a day after Louisiana reported the largest single-day increase of new cases since the outbreak began in March. Friday, state health officials reported 2,642 new cases.
The governor is expected to discuss measures to deal with the growing spread of the virus in the news conference Saturday (July 11) slated to begin at 2:30 p.m.
Watch the news conference live on KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.