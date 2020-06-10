The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged both athletes and coaches across the country to stay together while staying apart. That's no different for the Grambling State Tigers.
"It's very hard to stay in contact with over 114 guys. Our coaches do an extremely good job of making sure they visit with each one of their players on a weekly basis. Not only when it comes to them as athletes and their conditioning, but also them as student athletes."
Head coach Broderick Fobbs personally contacts all 114 of his players weekly, but still looks forward to the day they can once again meet face to face, "You want to reach out and touch them. You want to be able to hug your players, you want to be able to love them, and do all the things you need to do. It's very, very difficult at this time."
But NCAA guidelines for returning to campus for work present their own set of challenges for Fobbs and the G-Men, "It's a little bit different for us. Having the resources to house and feed all of our student athletes is a little different than some of the power five programs, but we are planning to get back at it somewhere in the middle range of June to try to get back on campus and start to try to build the blocks in order to have a really good season."While we still don't know what that season will look like, there will be an emphasis on regional matchups to limit travel.
That's another potential issue facing a Tiger team with 8 of the 11 games on their schedule set to be played away from Eddie Robinson Memorial Stadium, "When you play at Grambling, you're somewhat of a rock star. You've got to go to different places and various places. We have alumni in California that are chomping at the bit to get us back out there. We're supposed to be going to San Antonio this year, which we haven't been in a while. We'll be in Alabama this year, too in Mobile. Those are different areas that we haven't touched in a long time, but those are also areas where we recruit really good football players."
While Fobbs and the G-Men still expect to take their show on the road in 2020, they are excited to stay close to home in future matchups with Northwestern State and of course their first ever game with LSU, "When you look at where we've come six years ago with all of the issues that we had prior to me coming here, it means a lot. It says a lot about our program and what we've done here since we've been here. It also says a lot about the state of Louisiana and their focus on making sure we take care of the schools in the state."
The Tigers are set to open the 2020 season on September 6 in Atlanta against South Carolina State.