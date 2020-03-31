SHREVEPORT, La. -- Social distancing has become the battle cry in the past two weeks as people learn to adopt to it while out shopping. And several stores are doing their part to help keep shoppers and their workers safe.
Walmart customers will notice signs on the floor reminding people to self-distance, and Plexiglas barriers are being put up at Walmart pharmacies.
In the next three weeks, Walmart workers will start going through health screenings and get their temperatures checked at the beginning of their shifts. If an employee has a fever or answers "yes" during the screening they will be sent home.
Also in the coming weeks, workers can start to ask for masks and gloves. This will take time because those products are in high demand, a store spokesperson said.
Brookshire Grocery Company is also making changes during this time. Brookshire’s senior retail operations Vice President Brian Johnson said cart wipes are available to customers, social distancing stickers are on the floor and Plexiglas is going up around checkout areas.
Plus, stores go through a weekly deep cleaning.
"We have instituted a no returns policy for this time because we don't want customers to get product that may have been in the hands of someone else, and that's been brought back to the store. So at this time for safety measures we're not taking product returns," said Johnson.
Every day from 8 to 9 a.m. is designated as senior shopping hour at Brookshire's.