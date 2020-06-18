Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs has taken strong stance against teams gathering for voluntary workouts.
The Tiger leader took to Twitter to share his opinion, saying, "If we care about these student-athletes as people, workouts need to stop. Too many players are receiving positive test!!! Remember this is someone’s child."
In an Arklatex In-Depth Report last week, Fobbs told KTBS Sports his team was aiming to return to campus in mid June, addressing difficulties facing his program that members of the Power 5 conferences do not have.
His tweet comes on the same day the University of Texas reported 13 of its football players have tested positive for COVID-19.