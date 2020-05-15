SHREVEPORT, La. - It's been two months since hairstylist Shelia McCollum had a client in her chair and a pair of scissors in her hands.
"All my clients become my friends, we are excited to see each other again."
McCollum works at The Salon at 1935 off E. 70th Street in Shreveport. She's been there for 17 years.
It is day one of Phase One as Louisiana businesses begin to reopen their doors. That includes hair salons, gyms, churches, restaurants and movie theaters. Even though they are opening with very strict guidelines, McCollum says it's better than not being open at all.
"We are just being the most careful we've ever been," she added.
Those guidelines include operating at only 25% capacity and continuing to practice social distancing. The governor's order also lifts the 10 person limit for gatherings.
McCollum is already booked with 6 appointments for the day. She said her routine is going to be a lot different moving forward.
"We're always more careful around flu season. But you have to ask those questions, "Have you had a fever? Have you been around anyone who had COVID-19?" If your answer is yes, then we might have to reschedule."
Besides cutting hair, a big part of her job is socializing with clients. That's going to be harder to do under the new guidelines. She'll have to wear a mask, and encourage her clients too as well. Appointments are set up 30 minutes apart and her clients must text or call when they arrive in the parking lot. That way, she can keep tabs on who is coming in and out of the building.
Above all, she wants to make sure her clients feel safe about their surroundings.
"We don't want to put anybody else at risk when they come in here."
East station at The Salon at 1935 is 10 feet apart from each other. The guidelines have been implemented by the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology.