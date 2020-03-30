BOSSIER CITY, La. - As word that the coronavirus was spreading, many flocked to grocery stores taking essential items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer off of the shelves. As these products became more and more scarce at big grocery stores, smaller grocers are being overlooked as the next best place to get what is needed.
Maggio Grocery on Thompson Street in Bossier City is a small family store that has been in operation for 99 years and is currently operated by Vennson Maggio. He has been able to stay stocked up with many of the items that others can't seem to find like toilet paper and paper towels. While he hasn't been able to order hand sanitizer and other anti-bacterial sprays, he has been able to get bottles of bleach. He says the pandemic has helped his business.
"Really I picked up more customers," Maggio said. "They are calling me from all over. They are shopping with me. I am meeting a lot of nice people. I have a warehouse and I keep everything full."
Maggio and his employees are also taking extra precautions to keep their store as safe as possible from COVID-19. Employees spray their hands with alcohol constantly and the number of customers allowed in the store at a time is limited to five.
If customers are sick or coughing, an employee will carry out their items to their vehicles.