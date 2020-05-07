MARSHALL, Texas – A second mobile testing team will be coming to Marshall to offer free COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month that the Texas National Guard would be mobilizing more than 1,200 personnel as part of COVID-19 mobile testing teams (MTT). According to the governor’s office, the 45-member teams will be mobilized in various parts of the state, providing greater access to medical testing.
Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.
Residents will be screened for symptoms including fever and/or chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint paint; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
Registration opens Thursday.