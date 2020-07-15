BATON ROUGE, La. - The state's application portal for people to apply for COVID-19 hazard pay is back up.
The site went down just hours after the application was launched Wednesday morning.
The Department of Revenue said there were technical issues.
That hazard pay of $250 dollars was passed by the state legislature during the 2020 coronavirus special session and later signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The rebate will be on a first-come, first-serve basis for around 200,000 eligible workers.
Healthcare workers, janitors, food service employees and grocery store employees are just some of the workers that are encouraged to apply. However, workers must also make less than $50,000 annually to be eligible.
The revenue department said the computer issued has also caused the state income tax deadline to be extended to Friday.
-----
The application can be found at: https://frontlineworkers.la.gov/