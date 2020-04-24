Baton Rouge, La. - The Louisiana health equity task force has its work cut out for them.
The group is challenged with looking at the health inequities brought to light by COVID-19.
African Americans disproportionately suffer with high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease... As a result the group makes up 60-percent of COVID-19 related deaths.
Governor Edwards said he wants the task force to address the issue from a short term and long term perspective.
On the short term, Edwards said the stigma associated with being tested for COVID-19 should be addressed. Along with that comes the stigma of possibly testing positive.
Sandra Brown, Co-chair of the task force and Dean of The College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University in Baton Rouge says we can't be satisfied with status quo. "Louisiana ranks 49th out of 50 as one of the least healthy states in the United States. And the governor inherited that situation, it didn’t happen overnight. It's been decades and decades of us having that low ranking," said Brown.
For the long term, the governor wants the task force to look at how to get people healthier so that they can withstand the virus.
The governor said health equity helps us all. "The prayer Jesus gave to us, it starts with our father, what that means is we are all brothers and sisters. And it's true regardless of what race or what region that we live in, what political party we belong to and so forth. And so the work will benefit everyone, there's no greater example than when we come together in need, and Louisiana has a long history of doing that. We haven't done it as well when it comes to health equity and its time we change that," said Edwards.
The Health Equity Task Force plans to meet weekly. The governor said funding will be essential and $500,000 is being made available immediately to the task force.