SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thirty-eight percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while only 48% have had at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That leaves just over 50% who are still waiting for more information or refusing the shot.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side to get expert answers to questions received from viewers about the COVID-19 vaccines.
One question is “Can the vaccine change your DNA?”
Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist and the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport, says the answer is no.
“The vaccine can’t change your DNA. The vaccine is just a small piece of RNA, which is a cousin of DNA, but it has no intrinsic ability to change your DNA. All that RNA is, is a recipe for how to make a protein,” explains Vanchiere. “And when your body makes the protein, your immune system says ‘that's not me.’ It chops it up and recognizes it, and mounts an immune response. So the protein that is made, the RNA that is the vaccine itself, has no ability to change your DNA.”
Another question concerns whether taking a pain reliever like Tylenol or ibuprofen can affect a person’s immune response to the vaccine.
“Its main thing is reducing pain and fever, and it doesn't directly impact your immune response to the vaccines,” Vanchiere said. “What we encourage people is not to take Tylenol or ibuprofen before you get the vaccine. Because we want to have an accurate representation of who actually does have side effects. Taking it after the fact, like you did when you had side effects, does not blunt the effectiveness of your vaccine dose.
