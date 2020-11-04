SHREVEPORT, La. - Many voting locations saw long lines on election day, many without social distancing or masks. So, how might this affect our COVID case counts?
Dr. Martha Whyte, regional director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said the situation could cause a rise in COVID cases in our area.
“I think under the best circumstances, we were concerned that lots of people being in line and being close to each other was a risk, knowing that people were not able or not willing to social distance,” she said. “And then people were also not wearing masks or not wearing them correctly. And let's just reiterate: your respiratory tree is your nose and mouth you breathe through both. And your mask needs to cover both. If it's under your nose, you might as well not be wearing it because you're not protecting yourself or anybody else.”
Whyte said the northwest part of Louisiana has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. So, that combined with the record number of people standing in line to vote makes COVID spread likely.
“So, yes, we're at risk. Make sure that if you went and voted, just like we're telling everybody, you never know who you're coming in contact with who may have the virus, and did not know they have it. They may be asymptomatic or just think they have sinus or a little cold,” she said. “So, please make sure you watch yourself for symptoms. And if you're not feeling great, just go get tested, talk to your doc. “It's best to know, than to spread it to other people.”
To help prevent the spread of the flu, which could intensify pandemic issues, the Louisiana Department of Health is sponsoring a drive through flu vaccine clinic Thursday at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no cost, but insurance cards will be taken, if available.