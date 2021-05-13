SHREVEPORT, La. -- “The discussion over the past couple of weeks has been the question of ‘Will we ever reach herd immunity?’ And myself and many others in infectious diseases and public health really think it doesn't look like we will.”
That's from Dr. John Vanchiere, infectious disease and pediatrics specialist at LSU Health Shreveport, who adds a number of factors are leading health experts to now believe we may not reach herd immunity in the fight against COVID-19. The reason? Vaccinations did not move fast enough to stop variants.
“And so those variants emerging is another reason why we likely won't reach herd immunity because the virus is moving a little bit faster, just ahead of us, in our ability to keep up with it,” he explained. “Now, that's not to say that the vaccines we have aren't effective against the variants, because they are. But if not everybody's vaccinated, then the variants are going to continue to emerge.”
Vanchiere said with kids being about 30% of our total population, vaccinating kids will certainly raise the possibility of reaching herd immunity. But with the adult population now stalling at a 40-45% vaccination rate, it seems unlikely.
So what does that mean for the future?
“Instead of kind of seeing this pandemic fizzle out over the next six months, I think what our expectation is now is that this COVID-19 germ will become endemic in the human population. We're not going to ever eradicate it, and we're likely going to have to deal with it for decades, as a significant pathogen on an annual basis,” said Vanchiere.
Vanchiere and other health experts believe case numbers will stay at a lower level, but the virus will not go away. And they say the vaccine is still the best protection against COVID-19.