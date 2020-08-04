With Louisiana Tech set to kick off fall camp Friday, head coach Skip Holtz is asking his players to do their part to keep each other safe.
Despite a few COVID-19 cases in the athletic department, Louisiana Tech avoided any major spread of the virus during summer workouts. With players given access to the locker room and eventually making contact in practice, the job will be even tougher for the Bulldog training staff.
Head coach Skip Holtz believes there are also risks when the players are away from the facility, "We're going to have to work together and we're going to have to be smart. We can't pile eight guys in the car and decide we're going to go eat at Cane's. We can't get ten guys into a room because we're all going to play video games together. We all have to be really smart at what we're doing and we have to be really smart to protect each other so we can continue moving forward."
The Bulldogs are set to kick off the season September 5th at UNLV.