SHREVEPORT, La -- The Biden Administration announced plans to release all available COVID-19 vaccine doses for immediate distribution, rather than holding back second doses for those who have received their first dose. This has caused concern for some who have already received their first dose and await their second.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, infectious disease and pediatrics specialist at Willis Knighton Health System, said he thinks releasing the vaccines should not cause a delay for second round shots.
“I think that's based on the likelihood that the companies that are making the vaccines are going to be able to increase production rapidly over time so that we give the vaccine to as many people as we can, while we increase the amount of vaccine production, so that there are second doses available for everybody who got their first dose,” he said.
But if there is a delay in production, Bocchini said the immune system has a good memory. And this should bode well for those who may end up with a longer wait time between shots.
“The immune system remembers what it experienced,” Bocchini said. “And so, what will happen is, if someone's second dose is delayed, they will still get the same effect from the second dose as if they got it on time. I think that's very likely what would happen. We know that for all the other vaccines that we use, even if there's a delay in the time that you're supposed to get the next dose, when you do get the next dose, your immune response is just as strong as if you got it on time.”
Bocchini said the major disadvantage of not receiving the second dose on time is that a person would not be completely protected. The full protection from the COVID-19 vaccine is gained about one week after receiving the second and final dose.