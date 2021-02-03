MARSHALL, Texas - Wednesday will be a big day for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Marshall. The Marshall Harrison County Health District has received a batch of 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Marshall Harrison County Health District is partnering with Harrison County, The City of Marshall, East Texas Baptist University Nursing Department, and Panola College Nursing Department to host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. This clinic will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Vaccinations will be administered inside the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E End Blvd South. People who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines. Click here for further details. This clinic is for those needing the 1st dose of the vaccine. The vaccinations are by appointment ONLY. Walk-ins and wait list appointments are not available.
HOW TO REGISTER
Pre-registration is REQUIRED and can be done online here to secure a vaccination appointment. You can also visit this site and click on the sign up for a COVID 19 Vaccine link.
IMPORTANT REMINDERS
• By signing up for the vaccine, you are securing a time slot to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
• Before arrival for your vaccination, please print out and complete the required forms per Sign Up Genius email. If you do not have a printer, documents will be available upon arrival. Computer access is open at the Marshall Public Library at 300 N. Alamo Blvd if you do not have internet available.
• ID required upon check in
• Face coverings will be required to enter the building.
• You will be required to stay for observation of 15-30 minutes after your vaccination.
Health officials are are working with DSHS on securing more vaccine each week and will notify the public of available vaccine clinics in the future. Vaccine supply is still limited but new shipments of vaccine will arrive in Texas each week. The Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map shows the locations where vaccine has been sent. It will be updated weekly after the new shipments of vaccine have been shipped out to vaccine providers. Click here to get more information about where the vaccine is available in your area.