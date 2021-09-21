SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer announced Monday that clinical trial data shows its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11.
The dosage for children is one-third of an adult dose, and is also a two-shot regimen. Now the data goes to a Food and Drug Administration independent committee to be evaluated for an emergency use authorization.
“So they'll ask first, do we have enough data to make a decision to go forward to recommend the vaccine?” said Dr. John Vanchiere, an infectious disease and pediatrics specialist and the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport. “And then, if they don't have enough data, then they'll ask for more, or ask for clarification, or just simply wait another several months for more data to accumulate, because it is an ongoing study over time.”
The vaccine’s effectiveness was assessed through a process known as immunobridging.
“Demonstrating effectiveness that is preventing hospitalization and death or severe disease is very challenging in the pediatric population, because kids don't get generally very sick,” Vanchiere explained.
So, he says they compare the immune response to that which is already known to be effective.
“Do we find the kids’ immune response to be comparable to the adult immune response that we know is protective? And so, we don't have to wait as long to look for effectiveness against hospitalization or even infection, because we know that the kids have made an antibody response that we know is as effective in adults for preventing bad outcomes.”
Once the independent committee gives its recommendation, the decision will go to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final emergency use authorization.