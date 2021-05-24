SHREVEPORT, La. - India has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has recorded 26 million cases and is second only to the U.S. in the number of deaths at more than 300,000. The last 100,000 deaths occurred in less than a month.
The COVID variant B.1.617.2, which is prevalent in India, has now been found in both north Louisiana and north Texas. LSU Health Shreveport’s Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) identified two cases of the India variant in the Shreveport.
Dr. Andrew Yurochko of the CEVT says like the U.K. variant, which is currently the dominant variant in north Louisiana, the India variant appears to be highly contagious. The World Health Organization has classified the India variant as a variant of concern.
But Yurochko says data shows available vaccines are affective against this variant.
"So with all available data that we know right now, the vaccines we have, Pfizer, Moderna, I don't know if they looked at Johnson & Johnson in this particular case, but my guess is for Johnson & Johnson, all three will have high efficacy, and will work as well as should be expected against this particular variant,” he said.
Yurochko said variants will continue to emerge while the virus is still spreading.
“The best way to stop the emergence of new variants is to not have virus spread. And that’s why you’ve heard all of us here at the med school and who work in the field encouraging vaccination, vaccination, vaccination,” said Yurochko. “And so, the more people get vaccinated, the better off we all are, because that gives all of us immunity. It prevents hospitalizations, it certainly mitigates spread.”
The India variant is quickly spreading all over the world. Yurochko said he will not be surprised to find more cases of it in our area in the coming weeks.