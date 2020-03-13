HOMER, La. — Visitation at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center has been temporarily suspended, according Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey.
The hiatus comes amid heightened concerns over the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).
Tuesday, Bailey told KTBS that there have been no cases of the virus found inside the Detention Center.
However, precautionary measures are being taken. As a result, public visits with inmates have been suspended.
“There are no visits for now, except attorneys,” Bailey said.
It is unclear at this time when public visitation sessions will resume at the all male facility.
In the wake of COVD-19, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Correction has also halted access to prisons to the general public for 30 days, including offender visits and volunteers. The DOC has reportedly postponed Angola’s spring rodeo event, usually held every weekend in April, indefinitely.
The hiatus affects all eight state-operated prisons, including David Wade Correctional Center — an all male institution located just minutes away from the Claiborne Parish Detention Center in Homer.