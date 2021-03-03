SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three vaccines have now been authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration to fight COVID-19.
Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna were the first two out of the gate. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is now the latest to gain authorization. So what is the difference between the three?
According to Dr. John Vanchiere, professor of infectious disease and pediatrics and lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA, or mRNA, as a recipe to make the COVID spike protein in our own cells. Our body reacts to it and builds an immune response.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is made from a common cold virus.
“They've engineered a common cold virus called an adenovirus. So that virus can't make you sick. It can only begin its replication cycle and can only produce the spike protein when it gets in our cells,” Vanchiere explained. “And it produces the spike protein just like the other vaccines do. And then our immune system sees that, recognizes that it is not part of us, and mounts an immune response to it.”
Vanchiere says the common cold virus used in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is basically a defective virus. The parts of it that would make a person sick have been taken out.
There are two other major differences that Vanchiere says might cause people to prefer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the others.
“That vaccine has two other important differences over the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Number one, it's only a one-dose series; you only need one dose. And number two, the clinical trials that have been done show that it has fewer side effects than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in terms of the arm soreness and low grade fever, chills, muscle aches, that kind of thing,” he said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 85% effective at preventing a severe case of COVID-19 leading to hospitalization or death at least 28 days after vaccination, according to data released by the company and confirmed by the FDA.