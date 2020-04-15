Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards didn't want to speculate if football would return or not this fall. He did, however, say Wednesday he expects changes to the fan experience when the Saints and Tigers return to the field.
Tuesday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recommended large events planned in her city be pushed back to 2021. While she did not specifically mention New Orleans Saints games, fans across the state began asking questions.
Governor Edwards fielded some of those questions Wednesday and while he wasn't ready to speculate on the timing of football's return, he knows things won't be exactly the same, "It's April the 15th and I'm just not prepared at all to go down that road to talk about what the situation will be this fall when it comes to that. I am prepared to say that if those things happen and fans are able to participate, it's still not going to look exactly the same. There's going to have to be some precautions taken. What those might look like, I don't know. I can certainly see myself in Tiger Stadium, because that's where I want to be, yelling for the Tigers so that they can successfully defend their national championship."
The Saints are set to being voluntary offeseason workouts next week. They will all be done virtually.